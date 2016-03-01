Furthermore, a more recent study (Reynolds et al., 2004) that compared a high fiber diet vs the same diet plus additional 800 g/d of barley precalving reported that the total mass of rumen papillae excised from the floor of the cranial sack was not affected by transition diets. However, the number of rumen papillae tended to be greater when barley was fed, and this was associated with a marked reduction in average width, which resulted in a reduced average surface area. Thus, it would seem that there would be no need to “adapt” rumen papillae before calving by providing high-starch diets.