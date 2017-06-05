Many different things affect the amount of grass plants that grow – not least the species and variety. Generally, soil temperatures below 5°C will inhibit grass growth. If temperatures in the soil go above 5°C for five consecutive days, the plant will begin to grow because it will start to absorb moisture and nutrients from the soil. Soil temperature can be measured using a thermometer. This should be inserted to a soil depth of at least 15cm to help a farmer decide when to apply fertiliser. There is no point applying fertiliser if the temperature is below 5°C, as the grass plants will not be growing. Air temperature is also important and is affected by the pasture’s aspect, the farm’s altitude and time of year.