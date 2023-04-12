Identifying this stage of disease, and treating it proactively, is primarily a much more positive approach for the cow, with no open CHL present and less pain associated with potential treatment routes, but it is also a more positive experience for the individual treating the lame animal. The treatment of SB requires much less delicate knife work than, say, removing loose horn around an SU, and so, the likelihood of error derived from the individual treating the animal is low. This is also a much quicker process for the operator to carry out than the trimming of horn around open CHLs.