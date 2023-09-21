21 Sept
Vetoquinol announces next in a series of events, Dairy Excellence, will focus on mastering milking routines this month.
Mastitis and udder health management will be the topic of the next webinar in Vetoquinol’s series Achieve Better Milk Together.
Dairy Excellence is the title of the latest webinar, taking place on 28 September at 6pm, and will focus on mastering milking routines, milk sampling, and treatment and administration. Registration is available online.
Veterinarian and researcher in mastitis management Sophie Piepers, as well as veterinarian and founder of CowSignals Joep Driessen, will run the session.
Vetoquinol said partnering with international experts to educate the next generation of vets on mastitis prevention and management helped it to achieve its goals of improving animal health and welfare, and enhancing the sustainability of farm businesses for a healthier planet.
Product and solutions manager, farm animal, for Vetoquinol Sean Riches said: “At Vetoquinol, we believe that we can achieve a better quality of life, a more sustainable business and healthier cows.
“This webinar allows us to home in on the practical steps that can be taken to achieve dairy excellence, including mastitis prevention and evidence-based mastitis therapy. As an industry, we can achieve so much more together.”