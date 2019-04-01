ABSTRACT

Mastitis is still a significant cause of disease and economic loss to the UK dairy industry, with big welfare implications. With a growing world population, and concerns over sustainability and food security, we need to address the losses from the disease and reduce antimicrobial use. In the past few decades, we have seen a change in pathogens cultured from clinical cases, with increased isolation of opportunistic environmental pathogens or no growth. Improvements in diagnostics have challenged our understanding and classification of mastitis pathogens as contagious or environmental and research has highlighted the dry period origin of clinical mastitis cases seen in early lactation.