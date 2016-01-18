Vitamin D stimulates Ca and phosphorous (P) absorption from the gut and resorption from bone, and promotes renal conservation of Ca. It is active when bound to receptor sites in the ruminal epithelium, intestine, bone and mammary, pancreatic and parathyroid glands. Vitamin D principally facilitates the absorption of Ca-binding protein, which transports Ca across the gut. While milk fever has been associated with vitamin D deficiency, milk fever incidence is most frequently associated with failure of Ca homeostatic mechanisms, even when vitamin D is adequate.