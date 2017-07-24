Methods to prevent milk fever begin in the transition period, with the use of dietary anion-cation balance (DCAB) diets being fed for two to three weeks prior to calving. These diets contain low potassium and sodium, whose alkalinising effects are thought to alter parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor structure. DCAB diets also have additional chloride and sulphate anions added to it to decrease blood pH, which restores tissue responsiveness to PTH. The net effect of the DCAB diet is slow reabsorption of calcium by the kidneys and promotion of upregulation of osteoclasts to begin the process of calcium mobilisation from bone reserves.