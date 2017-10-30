Summary

To investigate an outbreak of respiratory disease on a commercial pig farm, the modern pig population clinician needs a range of skills. Individual pigs, the population as a whole and its sub-groups must be considered in turn. Assessment of environmental factors and an understanding of the intricacies of population dynamics are essential if we are to influence and resolve acute and long-term respiratory disease. We have to be able to design a comprehensive programme that can be understood and implemented by the farm health team.