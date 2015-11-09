The study of mortality patterns (assessing cattle remains to determine age at slaughter) provided evidence as to the apparent shift in the use of cattle purely for meat to one where they were kept as part of a dairy enterprise. Assessment of the ratios of collagen and nitrogen isotopes in the dentine of molars also gave an indication as to whether animals were pre or post-weaned at the time of death, since these altered dependent on diet (Vigne and Helmer, 2007).