A large variation exists in how milk price schedules appear and what is included in them. These differences can be responsible for large cost implications. If we consider bactoscan, for example, two milk processors have no deduction or premium for a value of 30,000. However, one has graduated deductions or premiums from this point – so, the lower the better. The other penalises 0.1 pence per litre (ppl) from 30,000 to 50,000, and 0.5ppl from 50,000 to 100,000, but no further premium for below 30,000.