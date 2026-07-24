24 Jul 2026
Officials say the presence of medicines, including antibiotics, may pose a health risk to people with allergies.
FSA has said the Graham’s Family Dairy products may be “unsafe to consume”.
A recall notice has been issued after several milk products were found to contain veterinary medicines, including antibiotics.
Food Standards Agency (FSA) officials said the Graham’s Family Dairy products may be “unsafe to consume” because of the medications’ presence.
They also warned of a specific health risk to people with allergies to antibiotics.
The alert relates to one pint, one litre and two litre bottles of semi-skimmed milk with a use by date of 31 July.
The Stirlingshire-based firm said: “This is a precautionary measure we have taken as there is a small risk a trace level of antibiotics may be present in the milk which could cause a reaction to consumers with an allergy to antibiotics.
“If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume. Instead, please return the milk to the store purchased from for refund.
“We apologise for this issue and would like to reassure our customers no other Graham’s Family Dairy products or use by dates are affected.”