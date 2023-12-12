Moving on to bacteria in goat milk, this is covered in EU legislation via EC 853/2004 (non-bovine milk), stating that milk for human consumption should be less than 1,500,000 colony forming units/ml. This figure is very high, and producers in the UK achieve far lower levels. These bacterial levels are particularly important, however, as some such as thermoduric bacteria can survive pasteurisation and impact processing; others such as psychrotrophic bacteria multiply at low refrigeration temperatures and can cause product spoilage.