On top of this bulk tank testing, regulatory requirements mean that every milk tanker must be tested before the milk can be used. This is done at the factory, before unloading, using a variety of different rapid immune assays – some of which have very narrow spectra (just beta-lactams) and others a bit more broad. Although they vary, they are all reasonably sensitive screening tests, but by this stage, the milk has already been diluted, and so only a minority of reported fail events are discovered this way.