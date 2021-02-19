19 Feb 2021
The BCVA, which took on delivery of the training to farmers, has redeveloped the scheme to reduce admin burden on farms.
Image © Monkey Business / Adobe Stock
A training programme for dairy farmers delivered by the veterinary profession has been redeveloped by the BCVA to reduce the administrative burden.
The association announced at the turn of the year that it had taken over delivery of MilkSure, the dairy certification programme with 3,000 accredited farms across the UK.
Vets deliver the training programme for dairy farmers, which involves a focus on residue avoidance in milk. The scheme also covers medicine stewardship, best practice for treatment protocols and reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance.
A total of 300 farm vets have participated in MilkSure training, with the BCVA involved with the scheme since 2016. The transfer of its administration entirely to the BCVA means, said the association, it will be more accessible for vets and farm clients.
Training will remain the same, but no central register of accredited farms will be retained, with farms instead able to demonstrate their accreditation through their MilkSure certificate, signed by a scheme-registered vet.
This change will reduce the administrative burden, with maintenance of accreditation through a top-up to become the standard moving forward.