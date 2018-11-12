Most vets and many farmers will be familiar with using a BVD antibody check test of five unvaccinated animals from each management group in the age range of 9 to 18 months. This sample group can be used in beef and dairy herds, and also has application for assessing the IBR and Salmonella status of a herd. Due to the rapid spread of BVD infection in a group if a BVD PI is present, for BVD a check test can give a very strong indication of overall herd status and is accepted as such by Cattle Health Certification Standards and national eradication schemes.