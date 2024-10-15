Cows experience the world differently to us, as they have different eyesight, hearing and smell. An awareness of how the cow senses her environment is important; for example, they do not judge distances too well, yet have a wide field of view; they can hear us approaching from a long way away, yet are very sensitive to strange or loud noises; they can smell fear (probably), yet cannot discern a shadow on the ground from a bottomless pit they are about to step into.