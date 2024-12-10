10 Dec
Fresh cases have prompted a further expansion of disease limitations in England.
Bluetongue restrictions in England have been extended once more, following the discovery of new cases in two counties.
Officials confirmed on Saturday (7 December) that fresh cases had been detected in both Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, close to the-then boundary of the restricted zone.
The zone, which already covers 26 separate counties and unitary authority areas, has now been further expanded to include additional parts of Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire in an effort to limit further spread of the disease.
A total of 175 cases have now been confirmed across England and Wales since the present outbreak began in late August, including 15 outside the restricted zone.
The latest of those was also confirmed on Saturday, at a site in North Yorkshire, which is now under its own restrictions.
The affected cattle are understood to have been moved from premises in Leicestershire before restrictions were put in place there.
New cases have also been confirmed within the restricted zone in Lincolnshire and Norfolk over recent days.