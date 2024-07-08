8 Jul 2024
Poll of farmers at ScotSheep also shows 86% had heard of ovine Johne’s disease, but only 54% were considering testing.
Image © Louise McGilviray / Adobe Stock
A poll at a leading event for sheep farmers revealed most had thin ewes and had heard of ovine Johne’s disease (OJD), but only 54% considered testing for it.
Attendees at ScotSheep admitted to seeing thin ewes within their flocks, but did not have potential “iceberg” diseases at the forefront of their minds.
Flocks with OJD have a shorter productive life and can die from two years of age, adding to replacement costs.
Also in the straw poll at the event, only 49% said they received advice from their vet and only 54% said they were considering testing.
A focus has been put on control of Johne’s in cattle since 2021, and OJD must be monitored in dairy goats as part of the Red Tractor scheme, but only 20% of sheep farmers said they were aware of Virbac’s vaccine Gudair.
The company said the vaccine could be used along with flock management changes and good hygiene practice as part of a long-term strategy on OJD.