I am always amused when carrying out referral visits I am repeating advice given previously by the farmer’s vet. Just to reassure everyone, I do come up with other things that help, but because I am an ”expert”, in that I have come from far away and the farmer is paying a chunk of dosh, the farmer has this perception of authority about me. He listens to me more than his regular vet, even though I am mostly saying the same things. It’s as if he has never heard it before. It’s all about the power of authority and how we use this.