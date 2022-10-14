14 Oct 2022
New app is modelled on the company’s paper-based suckler herd performance checklist.
The new app is based on MSD’s popular paper-based suckler herd performance checklist tool, works on tablets and Apple and Android phones, and allows for audit results to be easily emailed to farmer clients following an interactive on-farm assessment.
The MSD Animal Health Suckler Herd Performance Checklist helps the veterinary professional and farmer to work closely on an action plan to address key areas influencing optimum herd health and performance.
Robert Simpson, MSD’s beef and youngstock marketing manager, said: “This useful new app builds on the successful launch of our dairy calf health checklist app in the summer. This additional engagement tool helps a vet assess performance across the five crucial time periods and processes impacting on the efficiency of beef suckler herds.
“For example, reducing calf morbidity and mortality rates in a suckler herd starts with management practices before conception.
“Optimum performance also requires following proper management protocols throughout the youngstock period from birth to weaning, including effective colostrum administration, vaccination, nutrition and hygiene.”