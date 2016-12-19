They are not pleased at being chased down various lanes into a building where they can be loaded into a trailer and taken home to be tested. Because they are not pleased, they have “attitude”, and because the building we are using is not designed for loading cattle, and we can only get four at a time in the trailer, this operation takes two people nearly all day. These cattle all have to be shut in until they can go back out to grass at the end of the week, so someone else has to go and get a load of silage bales with to feed them with.