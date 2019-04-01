Halofuginone is commonly used to minimise spread, as despite it not preventing infection of calves it will help reduce oocyst shedding (Lallemond et al, 2006). The most effective way to get rid of oocysts is to expose them to heat and moisture (steam clean), with temperatures above 60°C, and leave to dry (Shahiduzzaman and Daugschies, 2012). Only certain disinfectants are effective against them, including hydrogen peroxide, formaldehyde, cresol-based products and, more recently, amine-based Kenocox has been demonstrated to work in-vitro (Naciri et al, 2011).