Treatment options

Although the clinical signs of disease in dogs and cattle have now been recognised for more than two decades, economically viable treatment and control options are still not available (Reichel et al, 2014). For dogs, a number of drugs are available for the treatment of the clinical cases (clindamycin, potentiated sulphonamides and pyrimethamine), which may result in the resolution of lesions (Reichel et al, 2007). However, treatment needs to be applied as early as possible before clinical signs become irreversible. Coccidiostatic drugs have been found to be efficacious against some stages of the parasite life cycle in vitro (Lindsay et al, 1994) and experimentally in vivo (Kritzner et al, 2002).