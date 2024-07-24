24 Jul
The RVC, SRUC and University of Bristol are among the institutions taking part in a new project that officials say will enhance understanding of the challenges faced by industry.
A new multi-disciplinary network has been set up to help develop new ways of tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) within UK food production.
The AMAST (AMR in Agrifood Systems Transdisciplinary Network), has been given £650,000 of UK Research and Innovation funding over the next four years to fund tackling infections.
The project’s leaders include the RVC, which is sharing expertise in veterinary public health, food safety and systems analysis, alongside SRUC and the University of Bristol.
Lucy Brunton, RVC senior lecturer in molecular veterinary epidemiology and the college’s lead on the network, said: “This is a really exciting initiative.
“The collective strength of experience and expertise among the transdisciplinary community that we are building will help us to more fully understand the challenges and opportunities to control antimicrobial resistance in agrifood compartments, such as in farming and livestock environments.
“I am delighted to help lead this network in meaningful engagement between research, industry and policy to understand the challenges of antimicrobial resistance in our agri-food systems.”
Other organisations taking part in the project include the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, the APHA and Vet Sustain, plus several leading universities and research groups.
Project co-ordinator Matthew Gilmour, group leader at the Quadram Institute, said: “We’re really excited to be part of this new community.
“The agrifood system is incredibly complex with a diverse community of key players that are involved in the production of safe and nutritious foods. So, understanding the challenges of AMR requires a non-traditional approach.”