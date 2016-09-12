Transmission of the virus is primarily by biting insects, although the role of ticks is still to be fully established. Indirect transfer is also considered to be of importance, with fomites containing infected animal secretions a recognised risk. Spread of disease, as outlined earlier in this article, is considered to be due to movement of infected animals and vectors. As a notifiable disease, any clinical suspects must be reported to the APHA. To date, a small number of cases have been presented as report cases, but investigation by the APHA has negated these (publication in press). The risk to the UK is still regarded as low, but the emergence of the disease in eastern Europe poses concerns.