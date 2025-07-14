14 Jul 2025
A senior government vet said “now is the time to vaccinate” amid a “very high” risk of virus transmission.
The first bluetongue cases of the new season have been detected in England amid increased fears about the current potential for its spread.
The risk of infected midges transmitting the BTV-3 virus strain was said to be “very high” as the new infections were confirmed on Friday (11 July).
Meanwhile, a senior government vet has renewed calls for farmers to discuss vaccination options with their clinicians as new rules for movements across the Anglo-Welsh border come into force.
A joint update from Defra and the APHA said two cattle were confirmed as positive for the BTV-3 strain following what they described as a “non-negative pre-movement test”.
A sheep was also found to have the virus in Oxfordshire following the reporting of suspicious clinical signs, including hot and painful feet and a reluctance to move.
Although there are no testing or licensing requirements for animal movements within England, following the extension of the restricted zone to cover the whole country on 1 July, regulations still apply to movements across the borders to both Wales and Scotland.
However, new rules will be implemented from today to enable animals to be taken from the restricted zone to approved “red markets” in Wales for direct movement to a designated slaughterhouse there or one within the restricted zone.
The Welsh Government said the move was supported by current evidence, while its CVO Richard Irvine described vaccination as “the best method” for protecting livestock from the virus.
He said: “Now is the time to vaccinate, so I encourage all livestock keepers to discuss bluetongue with their vet.
“We are also continuing to actively explore vaccine efficacy, including when used in sheep and for future sales.”
The new market rules have been welcomed by NFU Cymru, though it has also called for the Cardiff administration to work with the industry to encourage the trading of vaccinated animals.
Meanwhile, registration is now open for the AHDB’s next scheduled bluetongue webinar, which is due to take place on 23 July.