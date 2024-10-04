4 Oct
Sites in three areas of England and Wales are now known to have been affected by the virus following the movement of animals from other areas where it is circulating.
Three new cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in areas of England and Wales that lie outside the current restricted zone.
Officials say the incidents in Anglesey, Cheshire and Shropshire are all connected to animals that were moved from areas where disease is now known to be circulating before any restrictions were in place.
An update from Defra and the APHA issued yesterday (3 October) said: “The premises are all under restriction and the infected animals have been culled.
“Further testing will be undertaken to ensure there has been no local transmission.”
According to latest figures, 115 locations in England and Wales have now been impacted by the BTV-3 outbreak since it began in late August.
Of those, five are outside the current restricted zone that covers an area from East Yorkshire down to the coast and stretches as far west as Hampshire.
The latest cases to be confirmed within the zone were at sites in Suffolk and West Sussex respectively.
Officials have repeatedly urged vigilance both against signs of the virus and in relation to the movement and importation of animals.
Bluetongue has also been discovered in a single animal that was imported into Devon, which has been culled.
Although the remaining animals in the consignment tested negative, the Defra-APHA update said further tests would be carried out.
It added: “BTV-3 is spreading quickly across Europe and there remains a risk when importing animals from countries close to where disease is present.”