18 Oct
The initiative by Vet Sustain and VetSalus is due to be formally unveiled during the BCVA Congress, which opens later this week.
A new scheme, which aims to help farm vets make the case to producers for the adoption of sustainable practices, has been unveiled.
The fresh resources have been developed in a collaboration between Vet Sustain and VetSalus and are due to be officially launched at this week’s BCVA Congress in Telford.
The fact sheet, called “A veterinary approach to sustainable food and farming”, is due to be displayed during a workshop on “Planning for a more sustainable future“ on Thursday afternoon.
The organisations say it outlines some of the main points that vets can use to help persuade farmers to embrace change.
Ed Bailey, new chair of Vet Sustain, said: “Sustainable food and farming is a complex and nuanced subject in which there are many different competing views.
“This can feel overwhelming as a practising vet trying to navigate conversations with farmers, colleagues or friends who look to us for knowledge and advice.
“This resource is a starting point to help engage and understand more about the challenges and solutions.”
VetSalus managing director David Black added: “After feedback from veterinary colleagues, we set out to develop a user-friendly resource for vet professionals to inspire and enable them to have discussions around sustainability in agriculture.
“We have provided concepts and evidence to help initiate and maintain meaningful dialogue, thus avoiding polarising debate.”
More information is available via https://vetsustain.org and https://vetsalus.com respectively.