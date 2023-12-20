20 Dec
Jim Hopkins, previously vice-chairperson, has been promoted to chair at latest meeting.
The new chairperson of IVC Evidensia’s farm animal clinical board said he was excited by the “fantastic opportunity” to lead it into the future.
Jim Hopkins – who was previously vice-chairperson of the board, which was set up in 2018 with Owain Jenkins in the inaugural role – has been elected to chair it.
The latter’s decision to call time on his tenure has meant Dr Hopkins, clinical director at Staffan Vets in Lampeter, has ascended to head up the board.
Already chairperson of IVC Evidensia’s farm sustainability working group, Dr Hopkins said he was “pleased and excited” to be taking on the role.
He said: “The clinical board is a cornerstone of IVC Evidensia Farm Vets, representing our culture and inclusivity, and is a great forum to support continual improvements and clinical excellence across the group.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to lead the board into the future, further improving our communication with the support of vets across our farm network.
“Key focuses over the next few years will include improving our approach to sustainability within practices and guidance offered to our farmers, alongside promoting and supporting more clinical research in our practices leading to further quality improvements.”