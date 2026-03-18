18 Mar 2026
Farmers’ leaders have welcomed the new measures as police urged the public to report incidents.
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Farmers’ leaders have hailed “a moment of huge relief” following the implementation of tougher new laws on livestock worrying.
New measures, including unlimited fines for offenders and the power to seize dogs suspected of involvement in incidents, have come into force today, 18 March.
Police have also urged the public to report concerns to them over what industry groups fear is a growing problem.
Research by the National Sheep Association found 87% of sheep farmers had experienced a dog attack on their flock in 2024, while National Farmers Union data suggests the annual cost of attacks has climbed to almost £2 million.
NFU vice-president Robyn Munt said the new law’s implementation was “a moment of huge relief and a big victory for the farming community” after many years of campaigning for change.
She added: “Livestock worrying takes a significant emotional and financial toll on farmers.
“This Act will make a massive difference in giving farmers greater confidence and safeguarding their livestock.”
The new measures, which have also been supported within the veterinary sector, became law after the Government gave its support to a Private Members’ Bill tabled by the Conservative MP Aphra Brandreth, which received Royal Assent in December.
Defra minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “Farmers can now have greater peace of mind knowing that proper penalties are in place for people who carelessly let their dogs worry livestock.”
“Dog attacks have devastating consequences and this new law reflects the Government’s strong commitment to our farmers and animal welfare.”
Concerns have also been raised in recent weeks about a rise in worrying incidents in some parts of the country.
Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural and wildlife crime lead, said: “We know this is an underreported issue, and I would encourage members of the public, particularly in rural areas, to report concerns to us so that officers can act.”