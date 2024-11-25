25 Nov
The Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland says “targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention” should be part of plan to tackle rising disease levels.
A veterinary group has called for “hard choices” to be made after a fresh review of Northern Ireland’s bTB control policy was ordered.
The Stormont executive has indicated it expects to outline a new strategy for tackling the disease before the end of the year.
But the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) has urged ministers to allow “targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention” as part of a range of measures to combat the disease.
The group said: “As an association we believe we are at a crucial point in the fight against bovine TB.
“We acknowledge that the discussions around wildlife intervention are extremely sensitive, but we encourage the minister to follow the latest science, to make the hard choices that will remove the burden to our farm businesses and improve the health and welfare of all animals.”
The group’s intervention, which it said had also been endorsed by the BCVA, comes amid growing concern about rising disease levels.
Around 1 in 10 farms in Northern Ireland is thought to have experienced a breakdown within the past year and around £60 million is expected to be spent on bTB control during the current financial year.
Responding to a written question on the issue, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister Andrew Muir said he had asked the country’s CVO, Brian Dooher, to undertake a “thorough review” of the existing programme.
He added: “This review will include an assessment of possible enhanced measures to address cattle-to-cattle spread and outline next steps pertaining to our stakeholder engagement and participation.
“The review will also plot the path ahead in determining the most appropriate means to address the role played by badgers in the spread and endurance of the disease and provide associated timelines.
“I am looking forward to considering the CVO’s findings and I intend to publish a new delivery plan before the end of the year.”
Amid the enduring scientific controversy over the claimed effectiveness of culling, AVSPNI said DAERA should take the lead from other jurisdictions in the UK and Republic of Ireland, which it argued were “reaping their rewards” of combining measures including “targeted and scientifically justified wildlife intervention”, enhanced biosecurity measures and improved testing.
The group said: “We should strive for a similar approach in Northern Ireland to improve animal welfare, reduce mental stress in the farming community and reduce the financial burden on farmers, government and ultimately the taxpayer.”
But Defra has already signalled its intention to eventually end culling activity in England, despite criticism from campaigners who believe the programme should be halted immediately.