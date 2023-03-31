31 Mar 2023
Entries are now open for a new award that seeks to recognise the best UK vet students who are planning to go into farm practice – but time is running out to take part.
James Bardwell (left) is heading the search for the UK’s best farm-focused veterinary students.
A new prize which aims to recognise the best of the UK’s vet students working towards a career in farm practice has been launched.
Entries are now open for the inaugural Royal Bath and West Farm Vet of the Future prize, which will be presented at the Royal Bath and West Show in June.
The award is open to all final-year UK vet students who are committed to becoming farm vets following graduation.
Officials said entrants will need to submit a piece of work that demonstrates clinical knowledge and interest, such as a case report, herd health project or elective piece. They will also need to write a maximum of 500 words outlining how they think the farm vet role should look in the future.
James Bardwell, Royal Bath and West council member and judging panel chairperson, said: “In what is a very challenging industry, progressive, committed young people need to be supported.
“This award does that, and in a broad way across the large animal spectrum.”
The award is also being sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, which is providing a £1,000 cash prize for the winner.
Both the winner and the runner-up will be invited to receive their awards at the opening ceremony of the show, which takes place at Shepton Mallet, Somerset from 1 to 3 June.
Entries are open until 11 April. Further details are available online.