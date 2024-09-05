5 Sept
Three districts on both sides of the River Humber have been hit by curtailments after a bull was confirmed to have contracted the virus.
Further bluetongue restrictions have been ordered following the discovery of a new case of the virus in East Yorkshire.
A 20km temporary control zone came into force yesterday evening (4 September) after a single bull was confirmed to have the BTV-3 virus strain on premises near Withernsea, east of Hull.
Officials said the affected animal would be culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission in an area previously free of the virus.
News of the latest case emerged on the same day that Defra announced it was permitting the use of three unauthorised BTV-3 vaccines under licence.
Until now, cases had only been confirmed in Norfolk and Suffolk, although a restricted zone covering those two counties was subsequently extended to include Essex.
But the new restrictions extend across the River Humber from East Yorkshire to cover parts of the East Lindsey and North East Lincolnshire districts south of the river.