19 May 2025
Officials announce their latest findings over the weekend.
Image: APHA
New and extended restrictions have been introduced in parts of England following fresh case discoveries relating to the ongoing avian flu and bluetongue outbreaks.
Local restrictions are in place in parts of Dorset after a case of the H5N1 virus strain was confirmed at a site near Pokesdown yesterday (18 May).
The case, which was reported to affect other captive birds rather than poultry, was reported just days after moves to lift mandatory housing requirements in England came into effect.
A 3km captive bird monitoring controlled zone is now in place around the affected premises and officials said the affected birds would be culled.
Meanwhile, the restricted zone for bluetongue in England has also been extended following the discovery of what officials described as “historic cases” within cattle in Lancashire.
The expanded zone now covers the whole of Lancashire and parts of North Yorkshire that were not previously affected, as well as 30 other counties and administrative areas.
Officials have urged animal keepers to remain vigilant, although officials have stressed the UK remains in a low risk vector period where the midges that spread the virus are active, but are considered unlikely to be infectious.
However, new rules reducing the validity time for pre-movement testing samples from 21 days to 10 will come into force next week.