20 Aug 2025
Officials say the measures reflect specific seasonal disease risks associated with the gamebird and shooting sector and are intended to protect wild and captive bird populations alike.
Image: © CassiOpeiaZz / Adobe Stock
Defra has today (20 August) issued a heightened avian flu risk warning to bird keepers.
Officials are urging commercial poultry keepers, gamebird rearers and shoot operators to strengthen their biosecurity efforts amid the increasing risk, most notably in coastal counties on bird migration routes and areas with a significant gamebird industry.
The warning comes alongside the introduction of additional mandatory biosecurity measures for gamebird operations in England as part of the Government’s avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ), which remains in force throughout Great Britain.
The updated biosecurity measures for gamebird rearers and shoot operators, which will come into effect from 26 August, include:
Full details of the updated measures can be found at the AIPZ page on the Government’s website.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “We are seeing increasing outbreaks of avian influenza, particularly in coastal counties.
“Gamebird operations, alongside all other poultry keepers, must take action now to protect their birds and limit the risk of further outbreaks.
“Strong biosecurity remains our best defence, and we urge all keepers to take immediate steps to strengthen their measures. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
In May, mandatory avian flu housing regulations were relaxed in England following a period of lowered risk.
Avian flu is a notifiable disease, and all bird keepers are required to report any suspected cases to the APHA.