9 Jan
Fortnightly sessions to update vets on current outbreak in eastern and southern England begin this week.
Places are now being made available for the first in a new series of webinars discussing the current bluetongue outbreak in Kent and Norfolk.
The sessions, which are being hosted by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), will be held on a fortnightly basis at 6pm on Wednesdays, with the first taking place tomorrow (10 January).
The board said the sessions will offer important technical information to veterinary professionals and other stakeholders, which can then help them to answer farmers’ questions and concerns.
It added: “Each webinar will start with a BTV update followed by a detailed briefing on a specific topic.
“We are collecting feedback on what is of interest, this will inform our programme. The first session will cover the midge life cycle.”
Places on the initial session can be booked here and vets who are unable to attend live are also being urged to register to receive a recording of the proceedings thereafter.
The launch of the webinar series follows the staging of an initial session before Christmas and comes amid confirmation of a new case of the virus in cattle in Kent yesterday, 8 January.
The discovery takes the total number of affected animals since the outbreak began in November to 45.