11 Nov 2026
The prospect of a new agreement being finalised within days has prompted mixed views within the veterinary and welfare sectors.
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Biosecurity and animal welfare must not be undermined by any new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement between the UK and EU, the BVA has warned.
The group has reacted cautiously ahead of scheduled talks next week, where it is thought a deal could be finalised.
Although the exact scope of the deal has yet to be confirmed, previous Defra guidance on the issue said it “aims to make it easier to trade and move plants, animals, food and related products between the UK and EU”.
The issue is one of several where it is thought deals could be signed at a summit in Brussels next Friday, 20 November.
But concerns have been raised that the SPS deal could jeopardise advances in welfare legislation made since the UK formally left the bloc six years ago.
BVA senior vice-president Rob Williams said: “While a new UK-EU SPS agreement is broadly positive news, it’s important that the transition to new trade rules doesn’t weaken border biosecurity, affect animal welfare, or negatively impact vets working across all parts of the profession.
“We’re waiting to see the detail of the final agreement and will share feedback with government and our members shortly after.”
Similar issues have been highlighted by the RSPCA, who have called for a “carve-out clause” in any deal to maintain post-Brexit law changes.
Policy director David Bowles said: “Without such protections, we risk undermining British farmers, undermining the strength of feeling amongst the British public who want to see the UK remain as leaders in animal welfare and potentially putting the welfare of millions of animals at risk.”
But Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) executive director Jason Aldiss claimed hundreds of millions of pounds had been “drained” by post-Brexit certification procedures.
He said: “Where standards are aligned, I see not one shred of added animal or public health value in this paperwork. I am ashamed when my profession defends it.”