14 Nov
Around 100 companies and organisations have given support to the plan that sets out the industry’s objectives for the next five years.
Vets, farmers and industry leaders have joined forces to unveil a new welfare strategy for the UK sheep sector.
Dozens of companies and organisations have backed the plan, which Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W) leaders hope will allow the industry to demonstrate welfare advances by 2028.
RH&W chairperson Gwyn Jones said: “Improvements to health and welfare will ultimately result in a more productive and sustainable supply chain, having a positive impact on the sector’s carbon footprint.
“At a grassroots farm level, it will benefit farmers directly through better productivity, working conditions and positive mental health.”
The plan sets out the following six strategic goals, which officials believe will promote high welfare and good practice on all UK sheep farms:
National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker, who is also an RH&W steering group member, said the strategy incorporates a five-step delivery plan including regular meetings.
He said: “This strategy will provide great ammunition to drive forward the sector across a wide range of welfare improvements over the next five years, including the licensing of analgesics, influencing Government support programmes, and conditions in transport and at slaughter.
“It will be challenging, but through RH&W we are determined to find ways to demonstrate and evidence the progress by producing an annual progress report for transparency.”
Mr Jones added: “The sheep industry has demonstrated ownership and responsibility by producing this strategy.”
“We have the endorsement of over 95 organisations and businesses who have signed up to support the strategy, and we hope to see this backing empowering sheep farmers and producers to keep pushing forward with good welfare.”