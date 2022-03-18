18 Mar 2022
Interactive Porcilis Health Management planner from MSD aims to help simplify the vaccination process for vets and help them advise farming clients.
Image © sonsedskaya / Adobe Stock
An interactive tool to help pig vets simplify the vaccination planning process and advise farm clients has been launched by MSD Animal Health.
The Porcilis Health Management planner aims to help vets guide and offer advice to farmers on pig health and husbandry.
Samantha Carmichael, veterinary key account manager at MSD, said: “This is the first of its kind digital health and vaccine planner for pig production, covering all stages from piglets to sows and boars.”
Mrs Carmichael added: “At a time when the agricultural industry will be recognised and rewarded for its commitment to improving animal health, this tool can be used to show what preventive health measures farms are undertaking while also fostering more efficient livestock production.”
Features of the planner include the ability to create a unique health programme for each farm and schedule vaccinations. The planner can be saved, downloaded and printed for each production stage, facilitating easy communication between vets and farm production teams.
Full details are available from an MSD Animal Health account manager.