21 Jun
Officials have stressed England has no current cases, but farmers and clinicians must be on their guard.
Government vets and scientists have issued a new plea for vigilance amid an increasing threat from bluetongue.
Defra has stressed England currently has no live cases, nor has it any evidence to suggest the virus is actively circulating.
However, with free animal testing now available in several counties and temperatures finally on the rise after some unusually cool weather, officials say transmission of the virus is now possible once again.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues.
“We know that the likelihood of bluetongue virus entering Great Britain is increasing and so I would urge farmers to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
Last month, the APHA warned of a “very high” risk of the BTV-3 virus strain being reintroduced to Britain via infected midges blown across from mainland Europe.
APHA chief executive David Holdsworth said his organisation was “ready” to deal with any outbreak and resource deployment would be “adapted to ensure the approach remains appropriate and proportionate”.
He added: “We will continue to work closely with farmers and animal keepers to ensure they are kept up to date and supported during any outbreak.”
Meanwhile, a new scheme offering free testing for animals being moved from five high-risk counties – Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex – for sale or to live elsewhere in Great Britain has now opened.
Prof Middlemiss said: “If you intend to move animals to live out of high-risk counties please take advantage of this free testing as it will help stop the movement of undetected disease.”
Details of how to access free bluetongue testing are available from Gov.uk