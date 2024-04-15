15 Apr
Topics and dates revealed for Farm Animal Veterinary Society’s “Carpool Cases” series, which are scheduled to run until February 2025.
New graduates and students will be able to find out more about poultry care when the next in a series of webinars takes place on 23 April.
Details of the Farm Animal Veterinary Society (FAVS) “Carpool Cases” series have been revealed for the next 10 months, but new and soon-to-be vets attending the upcoming event will be able to find out about care of backyard flocks.
William Ingham Farrow, from Poultry Health Services (PHS) – part of the VetPartners group – will be hosting. A lead vet for backyard hens at PHS, he graduated from The University of Edinburgh before spending a year as a practising vet in New Zealand.
Dr Ingham Farrow said: “Having worked with a wide variety of different avian species and management systems for more than 10 years, I’m delighted to be sharing my experience. I hope to bring plenty of useful insight to help young vets gain confidence in this area.
“In this session, I’m aiming to provide advice for first opinion vets working with both individual hens and backyard flocks.
“I hope to show that you don’t need specialist equipment or medication to offer veterinary care for these often overlooked clients, and to signpost the additional help available in more complex cases.”
To reserve a spot and get reminders for sessions, visit Eventbrite. To submit questions, email farmsupport@vetpartners.co.uk
The FAVS Carpool Cases series continues with: