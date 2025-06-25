25 Jun 2025
Vets and food producers need more clarity following the release of new UK Government plans, according to the head of the country’s farming union.
A County Down farm close to Slieve Bignian in the Mourne Mountains. Image: Jane McIlroy / Adobe Stock
Farmers’ leaders in Northern Ireland have warned vets and producers still need “greater certainty” on future medicine supply arrangements despite newly outlined UK Government proposals.
The Northern Ireland Executive has welcomed what it described as the “good progress” made following the publication of the latest Cabinet Office proposals last week.
But Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president William Irvine said the UK and EU should still be seeking a specific veterinary medicines agreement to enable the creation of a long-term framework.
He said: “Given that practical arrangements have been found for human medicines and other sectors, it stands to reason that a similar approach should be achievable for veterinary medicines.”
The latest proposals include the development of a Health Situation scheme, which would enable the use of alternative products from outside Northern Ireland on animal or public health grounds, and an internal market system that would allow vets to use products that aren’t otherwise authorised or available in Northern Ireland in a process similar to the existing veterinary cascade.
Mr Irvine said: “These schemes provide important practical steps to bridge a gap, but farmers and veterinarians require greater certainty for long-term planning.”
The UFU acknowledged “considerable progress” had been made and stressed it recognised the commercial challenges linked with supplies to a smaller market such as Northern Ireland.
But it argued that further discussions were still needed to help identify where other short-term measures may be needed.
Mr Irvine added: “Our aim is clear, to ensure Northern Ireland’s farmers and pet owners have robust, accessible and affordable access to the medicines critical for animal health and the strength of their businesses.
“We must ensure that the welfare of our animals and the livelihoods of our farmers are prioritised above broader political complexities, enabling a lasting resolution.”