5 Jan 2026
DAERA has announced it will give written advice to farmers in a bid to reduce the disease’s impact.
Image: Aha-Soft / Adobe Stock
Farmers in Northern Ireland are to be given written advice on what to do about cattle that may pose a hidden risk of spreading bTB through their herds.
Officials have warned that animals that show inconclusive test results before providing a negative reading could act as a “reservoir of disease” and extend disease breakdowns.
The department has now urged farmers to remove such animals, known as resolved inconclusive reactors, from their herds amid wider efforts to reduce the impact of the disease.
DAERA’s chief vet Brian Dooher said: “TB remains one of the most challenging animal health issues we face.
“Resolved inconclusive animals may appear healthy, but they carry a higher risk of infection. Removing these animals is the best way to protect your herd.”
The department described direct movement of such animals to slaughter as the “safest option” to reduce bTB risk.
It also urged farmers to prioritise their removal if the affected animals have other health issues and to consider voluntary culling among breeding herds, especially where there is a history of the disease.