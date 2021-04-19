While intervening at an early stage can be challenging, it is proving to be more essential to try to prevent cows joining the pool of chronic cases. To be effective and identify cows that are going to benefit most from treatment we need to ensure that time is dedicated specifically to this task. It is often the best time to score as cows leave the milking parlour, but it is important to ensure they are not scored on rubber-matted return lanes or an area where their normal stride pattern would be affected, such as corners, slippery floors or slopes.