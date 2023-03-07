By mimicking what Red Tractor has done with pain relief and calf castrations (recommended in beef and required in dairy; Red Tractor, 2020), over the next couple of years, we could see a rapid uptake of Category One vaccine use, a national reduction in levels of infectious abortion and decreasing lameness prevalence (helping us catch up to the 2% target the industry had set for 2021; Farm Animal Welfare Committee, 2011; Best et al, 2020). However, it must be noted that this may reduce the engagement with the EAE accreditation scheme run by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) where EAE vaccine is not permitted (SRUC, 2020).