27 Mar 2025
Company describes Ambugreen for livestock as a “ground-breaking” with “unique patented technology”.
NoBACZ Healthcare has launched what it bills a “revolutionary” new, waterproof and antibiotic-free gel barrier for livestock.
Ambugreen is described as “ground-breaking”, and featuring “unique patented technology” to provide both physical and microbial protection to prevent passage of microbes and to allow natural healing.
The durable gel barrier is made up of a natural resin combined with zinc salts so it is suitable for use on all livestock, including copper-sensitive sheep brands.
Unlike water-based gels and sprays, including aerosols, that dilute in water and wash away, Ambugreen’s natural resin is said to be hydrophobic, improving contact times between the product and the skin in wet conditions.
It can also be used anywhere on the skin where a bandage or spray has conventionally been used for protection, for instance, for management of lameness, to protect sore skin or manage udder cleft issues.
Ambugreen is packaged in a recyclable aluminium tube and is the third product to be launched by NoBACZ Healthcare, following liquid barrier dressing for cattle, NoBACZ Bovine, and NoBACZ Navel, for navel dipping calves and lambs.
David Charles, veterinary surgeon and international business development manager at NoBACZ Healthcare, said: “Ambugreen provides farmers with next generation protection for their livestock and is the perfect antibiotic-free tool to help protect wounds from bacterial ingress from the environment; enhancing the health and welfare of animals whilst preventing economic losses.”
Further information is available from the website.