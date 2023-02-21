21 Feb
The Cream Awards are recognised as one of the most prestigious awards within the industry, with the 2023 presentation evening taking place at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on 7 September.
The search has begun for The Cream Awards’ Young Dairy Vet of the Year 2023.
Sponsored by Virbac, the Young Dairy Vet of the Year Award is designed to recognise farm vets with between three and five years’ experience of working within the dairy industry who offer practical advice to farmers to help them meet production targets.
Sabrina Jordan – product manager, farm and equine, Virbac UK – said: “Virbac has been supporting dairy vets with products and services for over 50 years and recognise the commitment of young dairy vets to the profession.
“We are pleased to offer additional support through the Young Dairy Vet of the Year Award, and hope that this will help to raise the profile of young dairy vets and encourage students to choose farm vet careers.”
To nominate a young dairy vet, visit the Cream Awards website.