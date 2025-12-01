1 Dec 2025
Import restrictions have been introduced following confirmation of infections near Barcelona, amid concerns from a UK industry group.
Wild boar in the Spanish countrside. Image: AngelEnrique / Adobe Stock
A pig industry group has urged stakeholders to work together against the threat of African swine fever (ASF), after Spain confirmed its first cases of the virus since 1994.
Restrictions have been imposed around a site near Barcelona where two wild boar found dead on Friday (28 November) have since tested positive for the virus.
National Pig Association (NPA) chief executive Lizzie Wilson said the news was “of real concern” and demonstrated the major threat ASF poses.
She added: “We urge all parts of the pig sector – producers, processors, hauliers and the allied industries – to collectively ensure the strictest biosecurity standards are adhered to at all times.
“A UK outbreak of ASF is possible, but not inevitable if everybody plays their part.”
The threat marks the first major test of preparedness since a committee of MPs warned in September that the UK had only escaped a major disease outbreak “by luck” because of shortcomings in the detection of illegal meat products.
Defra has already announced a halt to imports of fresh pork and other affected products from Spain following the confirmed ASF cases.
But the NPA said it remained concerned following suggestions that banned produce had still been allowed in even after restrictions were imposed following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak earlier this year.
Ms Wilson urged the government to “ensure there is no repeat this time” and called for greater funding of Border Force and port health authorities to intercept illegal meat products.
She added: “These products often originate from ASF-infected parts of Europe, as criminal gangs target the UK because of its reputation for soft border controls.”
A Defra spokesperson said: “We take the threat of animal diseases extremely seriously and our commitment to maintaining the country’s biosecurity is unwavering.
“Following an outbreak of African swine fever in Spain, all fresh pork and other affected products from Spain will be held at Border Control Posts until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep all measures under review.”