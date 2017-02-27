In cases where additional testing is required at an external laboratory, care should be taken to send the correct samples, delivered in suitable containers to the laboratory. Packaging should conform to P650 packing instructions for transportation of biological substances. Completing the submission form fully allows the laboratory to provide the best possible service and carry out surveillance, including new and emerging diseases. Often, a quick telephone call to the laboratory to discuss the case can be beneficial; a few testing options may be available – the laboratory can help you to take the right samples, with the most chance of achieving a diagnosis, with minimum cost.