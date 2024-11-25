25 Nov
Organised by the Dairy Sheep and Goat Consultancy Team at Friars Moor Livestock Health Veterinary Practice, event will feature vets and health professionals from all over the world.
Vets and animal health professionals from across the world will take part in a conference on sheep and goats in January.
The Dairy Sheep and Goat Conference will have a one health theme and cover industry insights, networking and advancements in sustainable production.
Taking place on 27 and 28 January at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Congresbury, near Bristol, the conference has been organised by the Dairy Sheep and Goat Consultancy Team at Friars Moor Livestock Health Veterinary Practice.
Aimed at specialists in the animals, livestock vets, dairy farmers and industry professionals, the conference aims to discuss challenges and innovative, scientific solutions in sustainable small ruminant dairy production.
Attendees can tour Bagborough Farm, where White Lake Cheese is produced, to discuss Johne’s disease control and participate in a workshop focusing on postmortems with Ben Strugnell, of Farm Post Mortems, while Paul Doran from Friars Moor Livestock Health will share his experiences of improving neonatal survivability on farm.
Registration is via a secure online event website.